College News and Notes

Fry named to Ohio Dominican University’s Dean’s List

COLUMBUS — Lydia Fry of Syracuse, Ohio, has been named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2021 spring semester Dean’s List. In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The University has approximately 1,500 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 39 majors and eight graduate degree programs. At ODU, students connect their passion with a purpose.

Bob Jones University students named to Dean’s List

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following students are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.

Deborah Reed, a Senior Elementary Education major from Gallipolis, achieved this distinction.

David Young, a Junior Kinesiology major from Gallipolis, achieved this distinction.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

Crothers named to Dean’s List at Capital University

BEXLEY — Sydney Crothers, of Gallipolis, was named to the Dean’s List at Capital University for the spring 2021 semester.

In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.

Capital University announces President’s List honorees

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its President’s List honorees for the spring 2021 semester.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Local students named to the President’s List include: Hope Diehl of Pomeroy, Callie Henry of Oak Hill, Hayley Lathey of Vinton, and Justin McClelland of Bidwell.

SNHU announces President’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced the Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Local students include: Jessica Bensen of Bidwell, Tasha Chapman of Mason, and Garret Cundiff of Rutland.

SNHU announces Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced the Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Local students include: Jason Drummond of Vinton, Heather Money of Coolville, and David Bell of Vinton.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.