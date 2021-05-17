Gomez awarded Oiler Scholarship

The third annual Christopher Oiler Memorial Music Scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, was recently awarded to Cameron Gomez, graduating senior at Gallia Academy High School (GAHS).

Gomez has been active in the following bands:

Marching band four years;

Concert band four years;

Jazz band four years.

Gomez plays the baritone saxophone. He is planning to attend the University of Rio Grande with a major in Social Work and hopes to work as a therapist for adolescents and teens upon finishing his education.

Oiler, the namesake of the scholarship, was a graduate of the class of 2013 and was active in various bands at GAHS. He had a love of all things music. He passed away in 2018 and in his memory his family awards a scholarship yearly to a senior band member who exemplifies a high degree of love and passion for music.

Information provided by the Oiler family.