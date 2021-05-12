Williams Scholarship awarded

Madisyn Connelley recently received the John and Sandra Williams Scholarship for Exceptional Students. Connelley, pictured at right, will graduate from Gallia Academy High School this May and plans to utilize her $300 scholarship to fund purchasing items such as class books at Shawnee State University in the fall. She plans to take both music and education classes in order to earn her teaching degree. Also pictured, Sandra Willams.

Madisyn Connelley recently received the John and Sandra Williams Scholarship for Exceptional Students. Connelley, pictured at right, will graduate from Gallia Academy High School this May and plans to utilize her $300 scholarship to fund purchasing items such as class books at Shawnee State University in the fall. She plans to take both music and education classes in order to earn her teaching degree. Also pictured, Sandra Willams. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.13-Williams.jpg Madisyn Connelley recently received the John and Sandra Williams Scholarship for Exceptional Students. Connelley, pictured at right, will graduate from Gallia Academy High School this May and plans to utilize her $300 scholarship to fund purchasing items such as class books at Shawnee State University in the fall. She plans to take both music and education classes in order to earn her teaching degree. Also pictured, Sandra Willams. Courtesy