Nowlin earns doctorate

Dr. Amber Nowlin, DNP, RN, recently earned her terminal degree in nursing at Eastern Kentucky University, obtaining a Doctorate in Nursing Practice with an emphasis in Organizational Leadership (DNP).

She began her nursing career at Marshall University Mid-Ohio Valley Center in Point Pleasant, W.Va. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in the Science of Nursing (BSN) in 2008 and received her Masters of Science with an emphasis in Nursing Education (MSN Ed) at Marshall University in 2014.

Dr. Nowlin has 13 years of practice experience in medical-surgical nursing, telemetry, geriatrics, management, and geriatric psychiatry. She has over 10 years of critical care experience, working at several area hospitals. While practicing bedside, Dr. Nowlin began her teaching career in 2011 as a Laboratory/Clinical Instructor for Marshall University’s BSN program, then moved on to be a Lead Instructor at the Practical Nursing School at Buckeye Hills Career Center in 2014. In 2016, she left Buckeye Hills to take an Assistant Professor position in the BSN Program at Marshall University, Huntington Campus.

In May of 2020, Dr. Nowlin returned to Buckeye Hills Career Center as the Coordinator of the Practical Nursing Program.

Information provided by Buckeye Hills Career Center.