Call advances in competition

Alexandria “Allie” Call, pictured, a Level 9 Bozhis gymnast, recently competed for for the State of West Virginia at the USA Gymnastics Regionals in Lewisburg, Pa. Allie took 3rd on vault and 5th in the All Around. She now advances to compete for the Region 7 Gymnastics team at the USA Gymnastics Nationals next month in College Park, Ga. Allie is the daughter of Sean and Tracy Call of Gallipolis and a freshman at Gallia Academy High School.

