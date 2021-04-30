Gallia retired teachers announce scholarships

The Gallia County Retired Teachers Association recently announced its scholarship recipients for the 2021 Katherine Williams Gallia County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship.

Applicants were required to have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA and plan to enter the field of education in the Fall of 2021. Scholarship decisions were based primarily on academic records, financial need, attendance, and extracurricular activities.

The scholarship recipients are as follows: Taylor Huck, River Valley High School and Madison Graves, South Gallia High School.