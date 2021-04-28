Posted on by

FBI agent visits Buckeye Hills Career Center


Pictured from left, Criminal Justice Instructor Jason Montgomery, FBI Agent, and Cybersecurity Instructor Shaun Northup.

Pictured from left, Criminal Justice Instructor Jason Montgomery, FBI Agent, and Cybersecurity Instructor Shaun Northup.


Buckeye Hills | Courtesy

FBI Agent with Jake Mays.


Buckeye Hills | Courtesy

Kyland Williams holding an FBI vest.


Buckeye Hills | Courtesy

The Buckeye Hills Career Center’s Cybersecurity and Criminal Justice students recently had the opportunity to sit down with an FBI agent.

According to a news release from the school, the agent discussed in detail obtainable career paths for students and the education they would need to pursue employment with the FBI. He encouraged students to differentiate themselves in today’s job market by learning a skill, earning industry credentials, as well as applying practical hands-on experience.

Pictured from left, Criminal Justice Instructor Jason Montgomery, FBI Agent, and Cybersecurity Instructor Shaun Northup.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.29-BH2.jpgPictured from left, Criminal Justice Instructor Jason Montgomery, FBI Agent, and Cybersecurity Instructor Shaun Northup. Buckeye Hills | Courtesy

FBI Agent with Jake Mays.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.29-BH3.jpgFBI Agent with Jake Mays. Buckeye Hills | Courtesy

Kyland Williams holding an FBI vest.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.29-BH01.jpgKyland Williams holding an FBI vest. Buckeye Hills | Courtesy