FBI agent visits Buckeye Hills Career Center

The Buckeye Hills Career Center’s Cybersecurity and Criminal Justice students recently had the opportunity to sit down with an FBI agent.
According to a news release from the school, the agent discussed in detail obtainable career paths for students and the education they would need to pursue employment with the FBI. He encouraged students to differentiate themselves in today’s job market by learning a skill, earning industry credentials, as well as applying practical hands-on experience.
Pictured from left, Criminal Justice Instructor Jason Montgomery, FBI Agent, and Cybersecurity Instructor Shaun Northup.
FBI Agent with Jake Mays.
Kyland Williams holding an FBI vest.