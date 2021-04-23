Bobo 30th anniversary

Steve and Tanya Bobo recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on April 19th. The couple was married in the chapel at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va., by the Rev. Michael Williams in 1991.

Steve, now retired, worked for nearly 30 years in the steel fabrication industry and most recently in commercial construction. Tanya will retire from Alcon Research, Ltd. in October after working for 20 years there in Human Resources.

The Bobos have one daughter, Cassie Mason (Bob) of Elizabeth, W.Va.

Steve and Tanya enjoy life on a small farm in Gallipolis, Ohio, with several horses, three dogs, four cats and one very special donkey.

Steve and Tanya will celebrate their anniversary with a trip to Lewisburg, W.Va., where they also spent their honeymoon.