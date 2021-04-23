A new church sign

The Dean Family recently made and donated a new sign for Carleton Church. Pastor Jimmie Evans, of the Carleton Church, is pictured with John Dean after the new sign was placed. The Carleton Church is located on Kingsbury Road, C.R. 18, Pomeroy. Services include 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, and 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning worship service.

The Dean Family recently made and donated a new sign for Carleton Church. Pastor Jimmie Evans, of the Carleton Church, is pictured with John Dean after the new sign was placed. The Carleton Church is located on Kingsbury Road, C.R. 18, Pomeroy. Services include 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, and 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning worship service. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.24-Church-Sign.jpeg The Dean Family recently made and donated a new sign for Carleton Church. Pastor Jimmie Evans, of the Carleton Church, is pictured with John Dean after the new sign was placed. The Carleton Church is located on Kingsbury Road, C.R. 18, Pomeroy. Services include 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, and 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning worship service. Courtesy photo