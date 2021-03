Calvary Baptist Church in Rio Grande, Ohio recently honored Anita Simmons, pictured, for 42 years of service as the church’s pianist. Anita is married to Chuck Simmons and they reside near Gallipolis, Ohio. (Courtesy)

