Long-time Pastor retiring

Senior Pastor Paul Voss is retiring after 36 years of service at theFirst Church of God in Gallipolis. Voss’s retirement caps 42 plus years of pastoring within the Church of God with affiliation in Anderson, Indiana.

His first church was in Peebles, Ohio where he served six years. Voss accepted the call to the Gallipolis congregation on Dec. 8, 1984. His last Sunday will be March 28th. He is the longest serving pastor in the church’s 110 year history.

The First Church of God expresses their gratitude for his contribution and service over the years. A retirement celebration will be at a later date.

Information provided by the First Church of God.