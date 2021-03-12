New Life Church of God welcomes pastor

The New Life Church of God at 576 State Route 7 North across from Quality Inn and Speedway in Kanauga has a new pastor.

Rev. Ronald G. Heath has been appointed by the Church of God of Ohio as the new Pastor. Pastor Heath is a seasoned minster of the gospel who has pastored several churches through the years including Rutland Church of God. He has just recently returned to this area after four years in Sidney, Ohio. He is an Ordained Bishop with the Church of God (Cleveland, TN). He is joined by his wife, Alice Heath, who is also an Ordained Minister with the Church of God.

Many in the area know the church as the one that went from “a tavern to a temple” since they remodeled and moved into the old French Quarters building near Kanauga in 2009. Others are familiar with the church because of their concerts with a number of professional Southern Gospel groups.

Regular Sunday services are Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bible Study is on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Submitted on behalf of New Life Church of God.