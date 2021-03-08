River Valley FFA competes in soils contest

This past year the FFA soils contest was virtual with local FFA members participating in the competition.

The River Valley FFA members used the chrome books that they are provided and virtually participated in the soils contest. The participants of this contest for the agriculture soils were Jena Shriver, Andrew Dodrill, Kelsey Price, Taylor Huck, Colton Bradley, Ethan Roberts, Andrew Huck, Molli Cooper. The participants for the urban soils were Micheal Cicoff, Nathan Brown, John Santos, Ryan Weber.

Submitted by River Valley FFA Sentinel Andrew Huck.