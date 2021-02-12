College news and notes

Anderson performing in Marietta College’s production of ‘The Laramie Project’

MARIETTA — Noah Anderson of Pomeroy, Ohio, is a member of the cast for Marietta College’s performance of “The Laramie Project,” which opened at 8 p.m., Friday, February 12.

Anderson, who is majoring in Chemistry and Mathematics, is a graduate of Meigs High School.

“The Laramie Project” is being directed by Adjunct Professor Casiha Felt. There will also be performances at 8:00 p.m. on February 13, 19 and 20.

Access to the live stream can be purchased through www.showtix4u.com/events/MCTheatre for a small fee to cover the cost of the streaming service.

McGuire named to Dean’s List at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN — Brianna McGuire of Gallipolis, Ohio, has been named to Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for Fall Semester 2020. McGuire is majoring in Individual Curriculum Program at YSU.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.

McGuire named to President’s List at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN — Brianna McGuire, Individual Curriclum Program major from Gallipolis, has been named to the President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the Fall Semester 2020.

To be eligible for the President’s List, honorees must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes.

Area students named to Muskingum University President’s List

NEW CONCORD — The following students have been named to the Fall 2020 President’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

Local students named to the President’s List were Elizabeth Nease of Pomeroy and Kamryn Smith of Racine.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.