College News and Notes

Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently released the fall 2020 Dean’s List. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Local students named to the Dean’s List include, McKenzie Henry of Oak Hill; Isaiah Lester of Patriot; Marlee Maynard of Racine; and Alyssa McKinniss of Vinton.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Freed-Hardeman University names President’s and Dean’s Lists honorees

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the fall 2020 semester.

To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

Hannah McAnulty, a junior English and minor in christian apologetics major from Gallipolis, Ohio, was named to the Dean’s List.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers bachelor’s, master’s, specialist’s and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://fhu.edu.