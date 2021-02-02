Holzer pediatric sponsors recognized

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer Health System continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations.

The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care on Holzer’s Pediatric Units.

January sponsors were: DASCO Home Medical Equipment, represented in the photo by Keith Johnson, and Shriner Club’s Hillbilly Clan #7, represented in the photo, from left, first row: Keith Spurlock and Scott Robinson. Second Row: Lynn Alban, Terry Lucas, Lee Harris, Clarence Hill, Jordan Swisher, Bob Taylor, Tom White, Scott Lucas, and Arnold Woodard. Third Row: Robert Lucas, Larry Betz, Steve Massey, Merel Baker, Jerry Scott, and John Sturgeon. Fourth Row: Dwain Beaver, Doyle Saunders, Chris Craft, Mike Coney, Jeremy Dewitt, Charles Knighting, and David Thaler. Fifth Row: Rodney Fulks and Don Mink. This photo of the Shriner’s Club members was taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. For more information, please call Abby Greer, Manager, Holzer Heritage Foundation, at 740-446-5878.

Submitted by Holzer.