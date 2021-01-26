Supporting the community

GALLIPOLIS – Members of New Life Lutheran Church have been partnering with Poppy’s Coffee, Tea & Remedies for several months to provide nonperishable food, coats, and toiletries as a community service.

More recently, as a Christmas project for the homeless, New Life members purchased tents, blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, backpacks, scarves, hats, gloves, and socks. Poppy’s owners, Greg & Lori Hall, collaborate year-round with Integrated Services, Gallia County Job & Family Services, the Gallia County Health Department, and Hopewell to serve those in need.

Submitted by Chris Cozza.