Local 1685 donates to toy drive

Oasis Christian Tabernacle recently announced it received a $500 donation from UAW Local 1685 Region 2B towards the church’s toy drive for children in the community, calling it “such a wonderful blessing.” Accepting the donation on behalf of Oasis Christian Tabernacle is Chad Fitch, while presenting the donation is Union President Mike Hurt along with Vice President Mike Broyles and Eric Caldwell. “We are thankful for those willing to give and help people in our community,” the church stated. (Courtesy)

Oasis Christian Tabernacle recently announced it received a $500 donation from UAW Local 1685 Region 2B towards the church’s toy drive for children in the community, calling it “such a wonderful blessing.” Accepting the donation on behalf of Oasis Christian Tabernacle is Chad Fitch, while presenting the donation is Union President Mike Hurt along with Vice President Mike Broyles and Eric Caldwell. “We are thankful for those willing to give and help people in our community,” the church stated. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.29-Donatin.jpg Oasis Christian Tabernacle recently announced it received a $500 donation from UAW Local 1685 Region 2B towards the church’s toy drive for children in the community, calling it “such a wonderful blessing.” Accepting the donation on behalf of Oasis Christian Tabernacle is Chad Fitch, while presenting the donation is Union President Mike Hurt along with Vice President Mike Broyles and Eric Caldwell. “We are thankful for those willing to give and help people in our community,” the church stated. (Courtesy)