Carsey 60th wedding anniversary

Karen Smith and Christy Lee recently announced the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents.

Max Carsey, son of the late Jesse and Elpha Carsey and Sallie Martin Carsey, daughter of the late Leonard and Pauline Martin, were married December 27, 1960, in the First United Methodist Church, Rockbridge, Ohio. The presiding minister was Rev. Carroll Chesser, formerly of New Marshfield.

Max and Sallie had three daughters: Connie Steortz (deceased), husband David and son Jesse; Karen Smith, husband Pat and sons AJ and Grant; and Christy Lee, husband Donald and daughter Kendra.

The Carsey’s are both retired, Sallie from the Registrar’s Office, Ohio University and Max from Carsey’s Barber Shop who had over 60 years of service barbering at his Court Street location. There will be no formal celebration at this time because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.