Buckeye Hills recognizes employed graduates, industry partners

Graduates from the “award winning Buckeye Hills Career Center’s Adult Education programs” were recently employed in full-time jobs, according to a news release from BHCC.
The center recognized its partners from business and industry, as well as graduates, including Ryan Johnson, industrial maintenance graduate, hired by Phoenix Quality Manufacturing; Robert Fisher, welding graduate, hired by Bellisio Foods.
Information provided by BHCC.
Robert Fisher, pictured third from left, former welding student at Buckeye Hills Career Center, was hired by Bellisio Foods. Also pictured Greg Kisor, Jamie Bartee and Jamie Conway. (BHCC | Courtesy)
Ryan Johnson, pictured second from left, a former industrial maintenance student at Buckeye Hills Career Center, was hired by Phoenix Quality Manufacturing. Also pictured are Jamie Conway, Cora Willett and Justy Burleson. (BHCC | Courtesy)