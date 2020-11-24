Donation benefits area first responders

GALLIPOLIS – An anonymous donor recently contributed three Lorobi’s gift cards to New Life Lutheran Church.

The church council then decided to donate the cards to members of the Gallia County Emergency Medical Service, the Gallipolis Fire Department, and the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. The Lorobi’s manager thought it was such a good idea, she added money to the total amount, increasing the gift card value to $210 ($70 for each of the three organizations). Representatives from each of the departments expressed sincere appreciation for the donation.