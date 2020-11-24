Holzer recognizes November pediatric sponsors

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer Medical Center continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations.

The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care from Holzer Health System’s Pediatric Units.

Tom’s Auto Clinic, represented in the photo by Manager Rick Jones, and Finley and Eachus Attorneys at Law (not pictured) are the November sponsors.

The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing our gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. Anyone who would like more information or is interested in donating may contact Abby Greer at the Holzer Heritage Foundation 740-446-5878.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.