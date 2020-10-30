Raising money for local ‘breast cancer warriors’

South Gallia’s National Honor Society (NHS) has always been involved in raising breast cancer awareness, but this year the group decided to take it a step further.

Instead of donating all the money raised to the Breast Cancer Research Center, as they’d done in the past, the group members are donating all the money to three of the breast cancer warriors in our community.

The NHS was able to raise $1,500 from its Pink-Out Shirt Fundraiser, and the South Gallia volleyball team auctioned a volleyball they all signed. This raised another $600.

According to a news release from the school, “Together, we were able to donate $700 per person. Here at South Gallia, we see ourselves as a family, and we always take care of our Rebel Family.”