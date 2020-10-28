Smith Chevrolet supports local youth with Chevy Youth Sports

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Smith Chevrolet is partnering with Elks Youth Football League on the Chevy Youth Sports program.

The partnership features a one-time monetary contribution to assist Elks Youth Football League with registration fees, equipment costs, facility maintenance and other administrative fees. The program also provides an opportunity for community members to earn additional funds for the league via a Test Drive fundraiser.

“Being involved with sports helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support,” Cindy Epling, for Smith Chevrolet said. “Smith Chevrolet and Chevy Youth Sports are proud to help Elks Youth Football League bring so many smiles to kids and families in Gallipolis. Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future.”

The Chevy Youth Sports program gives Chevrolet dealerships the opportunity to provide support for youth athletic programs across the country. In 2020, nearly 500 Chevrolet dealerships will participate in the program nationwide.

“Chevrolet vehicles are designed and built with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo,” Epling said. “We would encourage everyone to come take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer.”

For more information about Chevrolet Youth Sports, please visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.

Submitted by Smith Chevrolet.