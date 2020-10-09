Local Students named to Ohio University’s Summer 2020 Dean’s List

ATHENS — More than 200 students qualified for the summer semester 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Students included:
Sarah Adkins of Crown City
Christopher Gordon of Gallipolis
Mesa Polcyn of Gallipolis
Ashton Webb of Gallipolis
Bethany Colvin of Oak Hill
Jessica Adams of Coolville
Ashley Buchanan of Racine
Jenna Jordan of Shade
Students on the Dean’s List came from an array of states. More than 10 states were represented, including: Kentucky, West Virginia, Arizona, Texas and Ohio, as well as China.
OU students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.