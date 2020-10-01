TOPS works toward weight loss goals

The TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) group met recently for their weekly meeting. The TOPS and KOPS pledges were repeated by all members. Applause was given for the KOPS (those who have met their weight goal and are maintaining within a 10 pound range allocated via TOPS Inc.) Respectfully the Pledge to the Flag was recited.

Leader Judy Morgan called the meeting to order and led the group in two TOPS songs: “No More Eatsa Little Pizza” and “Zipping Those Pounds Off”.

There were eight members weighing in with Roberta Henderson named as best loser. There was no runner up.

Due to the coronavirus regulation we would like to remind everyone that our meetings are held with social distancing observed. This is to ensure that all of our meetings are safe for everyone who attends. Masks are also encouraged.

Connie Rankin gave the Treasurer’s report and Kathy McDaniel (substituting for Cindy Hyde) read the Secretary’s report.

Kathy McDaniel and Anna Nelson were both welcomed back.

The Marble Game continues with no winner this week but the Unwrapping Game was played by Roberta Henderson, Nola Easterling, Pat Snedden, Connie Rankin, Judy Morgan, May Frost, Anna Nelson and Kathy McDaniel. Anna Nelson was the winner.

The group’s t-shirt colors were displayed and each member ordered their color of choice. The shirts will contain the Chapter’s name and number as well as a hummingbird design. A hummingbird had been selected as the group’s mascot logo. The shirts cost $15, were ordered and will arrive next week. It was decided that each member would absorb the cost for their individual t-shirts. They were reminded to bring the money to the meeting next week.

After discussion it was decided to forgo the Open House until Jan. 18, 2021 in hopes that after the first of the year people will have a renewed interest in TOPS as their weight loss vehicle to success. Healthy snacks will be served. A TOPS open house is where the public is invited to visit the meeting and learn about TOPS.

Leader, Judy Morgan announced that Diane Herbert, Area Coordinator will be attending the meeting the Monday after Thanksgiving (11-30-20).

Pat Snedden, assistant weight recorder hosted the program for the evening. It was about how emotions affect our eating habits. She encouraged everyone to make today a fresh start, evaluate your personal weight goal, exercise and various methods to deal with stress. Stress eating is common among those struggling with weight gain. She led the group in open discussion. Open discussion is especially important as members share ideas, recipes and motivational concepts. Confidentiality amongst members is maintained with the group as personal struggles and successes are shared.

All agree that if unhealthy foods are brought into the house it is harder to resist eating them. Another tip was to send leftovers home with your guests.

Ideas were shared about how to inspire others. A “card basket” was mentioned or to give a member a call, text or use messenger. The group has a TOPS member messenger thread via facebook. This is for members only and is used to share announcements, stories of success and to give encouragement.

Pat Snedden also encouraged exercise. She said that “exercise is more than just walking to the refrigerator”. She said that time management is important and that one should schedule regular times for exercise every day. She encouraged all members to get involved, do a program for the group and to keep a food log.

The meeting was dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem. Social distancing was strictly observed.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information provided by Kathy McDaniel.