Holzer Heritage Foundation receives donation

GALLIPOLIS — In 1978, Holzer established the Heritage Foundation to support the mission of Holzer Health System to advance health services, programs, education, and facilities.

According to a press release from Holzer, the Holzer Heritage Foundation’s annual Celebrity Dinner is one of the organization’s signature fundraising events for the year. The dinner supports outreach efforts that fall outside of the regular operating budget.

“Through the years, generous donations made to the Foundation have supported several projects, including the Cancer Center, Wellness Center, replacement of outdated televisions and sleep chairs located in patient rooms, and much-needed gifts for the system’s pediatric patients,” according to the press release.

The Foundation plans to use future donations to renovate the Hospice suite. Unfortunately, COVID 19 forced the cancellation of this year’s Celebrity Dinner.

The release further stated, “One local business owner felt compelled to support the Holzer Heritage Foundation, even in the absence of the annual Celebrity Dinner. Robin Fowler, Gallipolis State Farm agent of more than 20 years, recently presented a check to the Holzer Foundation representatives, Abby Greer, manager, Holzer Heritage Foundation, and Amee Rees, director, Holzer Heritage Foundation, Gift Shop and Event Fundraising. Fowler explained she had already planned to donate to the annual Celebrity Dinner. Fowler believes in the mission of the Holzer Heritage Foundation, which is to advance healthcare through service. Fowler is challenging other local community members to donate, so the Foundation’s work can continue. Fowler stated, ‘The community’s needs do not go away just because traditional methods to acquire funds are not possible. My goal is to inspire others to match or exceed their previous gifts to the Foundation.’

If you are interested in learning more about the Holzer Heritage Foundation or donating, please contact the Foundation at 740-446-5217. Tax-exempt donations can be made directly to the Holzer Heritage Foundation, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631, or by donating online at www.holzer.org/donate. The Holzer Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit 501c(3) charitable organization that supports the mission and projects of Holzer Health System. All donations are tax-deductible to the donor as allowed by current law.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.