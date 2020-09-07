Public invited to learn about DAR

Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of the NSDAR is hosting an open meeting on Sept. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Historic Chester Academy. The topic is: “WHY DAR”. It will be a discussion of WHY women should join this Women’s Service Organization that will be led by Regent Gina Tillis.

Daughter’s of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 and was incorporated by the US Congress in 1896 as the first women’s service organization, the organization reports annually to Congress on its activities yearly. The organization promotes Historical, Educational and Patriotic work by women. Much of the work supports our communities and military as well our history. This is a lineage society with each member having an ancestor that provided service to the American Revolution.

Today, there are many ways to support our country and community, reports Tillis. Come and join us to hear about our work and Society. Masks and social distancing will be required, masks may be available. No reservation needed just come and join us, we are over 1 million past and present members.

Information provided by Opal M. Grueser.