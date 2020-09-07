DAR State Librarian update

Ohio Daughters were very generous in August donating valuable materials and a book to the NSDAR Library. Mariemont Chapter assisted Shelley Jensen to donate the book “Chasing Oliver Hazard Perry”. The Library accepted four items from Fort Industry Chapter: Walking Through the Wakeman A Reading of the Gravestones in the Wakeman Cemetery, Waterville, Ohio, Civil War Veterans Buried at Wakeman Cemetery and Civil War Veterans Buried at the Whitehouse Cemetery. Wonderful. I wonder how many more Ohio Cemeteries have Revolutionary and/or Civil War veterans interned ?? Sounds like a very worth while winter project.

If you have not read David McCullough’s new book about the Ohio Company and the beginnings of Ohio you should. The book’s title is “The Pioneers”. This book is very interesting and especially to me, I do not live very far from where George Washington camped with Chief Kiashuta (Oct 28,1770) during George’s surveying of this area. George was very impressed with the land. Ohio DAR dedicated a plaque at the meeting site October 29, 1932, it was rededicated September 2, 1976. Each October the Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter NSDAR goes and refurbishes the area. Such a beautiful view of the Ohio River. Keep up the good deeds. Rise and Shine for America.

Information provided by Opal M. Grueser.