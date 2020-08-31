Cleaning up after flooding

Following heavy rains that flooded the fair grounds this year, volunteers from across the area arrived to be sure the Gallia County Jr. Fair could go on as planned. The Gallia County Fair Board acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the efforts of all who showed up and assisted with clean up after the area flooded on the Saturday night before the fair began. Pictured above are employees of MPW who donated their time along with equipment to clean up from the flood. (Tim Massie | Courtesy)

