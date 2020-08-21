Martin receives FAO Scholarships

NELSONVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) recently announced, this year, more than $536,000 in scholarships have been awarded through over 550 awards so far to support more than 320 students in achieving their dreams.

According to a news release from FAO, these awards were made possible by the people and friends of Appalachian Ohio, who know that setting students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region’s young people and their communities. That’s why many FAO donors have together created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education. This year, 217 donor-established FAO scholarship funds have awarded grants to Appalachian Ohio students.

One student was awarded 2020 FAO scholarships in Gallia County.

Peri Martin, a graduate of Gallia Academy High School, was awarded the Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship. The Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship remembers the legacy and commitment of these two friends to Appalachian Ohio by supporting graduating high school seniors throughout the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties. In the fall, Martin will attend West Virginia State University.

Martin was also awarded the AK Steel Scholarship. The AK Steel Foundation Student Scholastic Award for Science, Technology, Math and Engineering was established by the AK Steel Foundation to provide a permanent source of scholarship support for students pursuing studies in STEM fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The full list of FAO’s 2020 scholarship recipients is available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/2020Scholarships.

For more information regarding FAO’s scholarships, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Scholarships.

Information provided by FAO.