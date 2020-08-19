August Pediatric Fund sponsors

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer Health System continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations. The Pediatric Fund, in existence for nearly 50 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care from Holzer’s Pediatric Units.

Kyger Dental Associates, Inc., represented in the photo by Carrie Franklin, and Gallipolis Shrine Club, represented by first row, from left Doyle Saunders, Gordon Goble, Homer Hankins, Bob Lucas, Jay Caldwell, Guy Guinther, Scott Lucas, Lee McCarty, Clarence Tucker, Herb Moore, Lawrence Thiess, Clarence Hill, Steve Booth; second row Steve Salisbury, Fred Bryant, Bill Johnson, Tim Stout, Dave Hager, Steve Saunders, Terry Lucas, Merill Baker, Jerry Scott, Matt Richards, Lonnie Boggs, Rex Shenefield, Dan Henderson; third row Bob Rothgeb, Chris Craft, Mike Blaine, Larry Betz, Phil Baird, Walt Brown, Jeremy DeWitt, Garry Stover, Bert Stover, Stan Bowman I, Stan Bowman II, Jim Shato, Rodney Alderman, Chuck Ester and Bob Ester. (Photos were taken prior to COVID-19 pandemic).

The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. For more information, please call 740-446-5217.

Submitted by Holzer.