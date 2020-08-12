GAHS Alumni Association awards scholarships

The Gallia Academy High School Alumni Association recently announced Alex Barnes and Peri Martin as its scholarship recipients for the 2020 GAHS Alumni Association Scholarship.

Applicants were required to have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA and plan to enter a college, university, or institution of higher learning that is accredited by the North Central Association or similar association in the Fall of 2020. Scholarship decisions were based primarily on academic accomplishments, involvement in civic and extracurricular activities, and financial need. Each of the scholarship recipients will receive a $1,000 award sent to her chosen university. Barnes is planning to attend Bowling Green State University, while Martin is planning to attend West Virginia State University.