Elks Lodge #107 awards scholarships

The Past Exalted Ruler’s Association of Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107 recently announced the following high school senior graduates have been selected to each receive a $1,000 award to assist them in furthering their education at the college of their choice.

Caliusta Barnes-Pierotti of Gallipolis, Ohio who graduated from Gallia Academy High School, will be attending Marietta College majoring in Spots Medicine, Biochemistry.

Peri Anna Martin of Gallipolis, who graduated from Gallia Academy High School, will be attending West Virginia State University majoring in Engineering.

Kathryn Morgan Montgomery of Gallipolis, who graduated from Gallia Academy High School, will be attending Buckeye Hills, University of Rio Grange majoring in Nursing.

Brooke Johnson of Gallipolis, who graduated from Gallia Academy High School, will be attending Ohio University majoring in Middle Childhood Education.

Sydnee Holley of Ashton, West Virginia who graduated from Hannan High School, will be attending Marshall University majoring in Pre- Health Professions.

Abigail Johnson of Gallipolis, who graduated from Gallia Academy High School, will be attending Ohio University majoring in Nursing.

Information submitted by Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107.