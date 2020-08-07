Wolfe 40th anniversary

Dennis and Cindy (Patterson) Wolfe, pictured, are celebrating their 40th anniversary. According to the couple, “after several years of asking Cindy out for a date he finally wore her down.” Less than a year later they were married on Aug. 8, 1980 in Racine, Ohio. They have one son, Brandon Wolfe of Athens, Ohio. The couple have resided in Racine for the last 35 years. (Courtesy Photo)

Dennis and Cindy (Patterson) Wolfe, pictured, are celebrating their 40th anniversary. According to the couple, “after several years of asking Cindy out for a date he finally wore her down.” Less than a year later they were married on Aug. 8, 1980 in Racine, Ohio. They have one son, Brandon Wolfe of Athens, Ohio. The couple have resided in Racine for the last 35 years. (Courtesy Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.8-Wolfe.jpg Dennis and Cindy (Patterson) Wolfe, pictured, are celebrating their 40th anniversary. According to the couple, “after several years of asking Cindy out for a date he finally wore her down.” Less than a year later they were married on Aug. 8, 1980 in Racine, Ohio. They have one son, Brandon Wolfe of Athens, Ohio. The couple have resided in Racine for the last 35 years. (Courtesy Photo)