Rose receives Agribusiness and Production Systems certification

RACINE — Recent Southern graduate Austin Rose has received the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Agribusiness and Production Systems certification, the first Southern student to receive the certification.

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association provides an industry-recognized, agribusiness credential that verifies high school student expertise in the areas of agriculture, agribusiness and production systems.

To be eligible for the program, a student must be enrolled in a career­-technical agricultural program and complete four of the required courses, where they are engaged in learning and applying technical skills in foundational agricultural concepts.

The students must, also, complete either Business Management for Agricultural & Environmental Systems or Global Economics & Marketing of Food. These upper­-level courses test students’ knowledge of global agriculture marketing and business principles applied in agribusiness.

Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) ­– a student project that involves real world agricultural activities done by students outside of the planned classroom and laboratory time are also integral in attaining the OABA credential.

To be considered, a student’s SAE must be an entrepreneurial, placement, or research-­driven project pertaining to the agriculture industry. The student must document at least 500 hours of work on their project(s) and identify the Ohio Agricultural & Environmental Systems Career Field Technical Content Standards achieved through their SAE.

“On behalf of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, I am pleased to share that your student, Austin Rose, from the Racine Southern FFA at Racine, has received the Ohio AgriBusiness Association – Agribusiness and Production Systems Certification,” stated Ohio AgriBusiness Association President and CEO Christopher Henney in a news release.

With this recognition, we are verifying expertise in the areas of agriculture, agribusiness and productions systems. We believe this credential will provide added opportunities in the agricultural industry for your future endeavors, congratulations.

