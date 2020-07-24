Thompson’s to celebrate 50th anniversary

Ron and Connie Thompson of Mason, West Virginia will celebrate their golden anniversary with family on July 26, 2020.

Ron and Connie are the parents of Sam Thompson of Tupper Plains, Ohio and Elizabeth (Jim) Kapp of Point Pleasant, West Virginia. They are the grandparents of Isaac and David Kapp of Point Pleasant.

Ron and Connie began dating the summer of 1969 after a chance meeting at the Pomeroy parking lot. They were married at the Presbyterian Church in Middleport, Ohio on July 26, 1970. Ron is retired from Philip Sporn Plant in New Haven, West Virginia after working there 41 years, and Connie worked several years for Health-Aid Pharmacy in New Haven.