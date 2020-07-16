Supporting Gallia Sheriff’s Office

Ohio Valley Bank recently helped out the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office with a donation to purchase a locking flammables storage cabinet needed by the sheriff’s office for safety. Pictured from left, Deputy Elizabeth Barger, OVB President and COO Larry Miller, Chief Troy Johnson, OVB Chairman and CEO Tom Wiseman, and Corrections Officer Michael Russell. (OVB | Courtesy)

Ohio Valley Bank recently helped out the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office with a donation to purchase a locking flammables storage cabinet needed by the sheriff’s office for safety. Pictured from left, Deputy Elizabeth Barger, OVB President and COO Larry Miller, Chief Troy Johnson, OVB Chairman and CEO Tom Wiseman, and Corrections Officer Michael Russell. (OVB | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_7.17-Sheriff.jpg Ohio Valley Bank recently helped out the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office with a donation to purchase a locking flammables storage cabinet needed by the sheriff’s office for safety. Pictured from left, Deputy Elizabeth Barger, OVB President and COO Larry Miller, Chief Troy Johnson, OVB Chairman and CEO Tom Wiseman, and Corrections Officer Michael Russell. (OVB | Courtesy)