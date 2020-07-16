Supporting Gallia Snack Pack Program

Beau Sang – State Farm recently hosted Kona Ice of Athens as a fundraiser for the Gallia County Snack Pack Program. The event raised $1,201 to support the program which assists local children in the community.

According to a statement from Beau Sang – State Farm,“The Snack Pack Program is so important to children within our community. This amazing program provides for over 800 children in need within Gallia County (Gallipolis City Schools, Gallia County Local Schools, Guiding Hand School), by delivering food towards the end of the month and over holiday breaks – when so many families struggle to put meals on the table. The Snack Pack Program is solely funded by donations and volunteers.”

In addition to the support of community members which made the event successful, Kona Ice of Athens also donated a portion of its sales to the program.

Submitted by Beau Sang – State Farm.