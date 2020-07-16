Elks support Grace UMC Food Pantry

The Grace United Methodist Church food pantry has been serving the Gallia County community since 2002. Thanks to continued food collections and donations, the food pantry has been able to serve over 100 families monthly. With a grant provided by the Elks National Foundation, Tom Meadows, Exalted Ruler, Gallipolis Elks, at left, presented a $2,000 check to Marlene Stout to help continue and expand the support of the food pantry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

