Moore named to Heidelberg Dean’s List upon graduation

Heidelberg University has announced the names of 523 students named to the spring semester dean’s list. Included on the list is Leia Moore, a senior Mathematics major from Bidwell. Graduating with honors, Moore will further her education in the fall of 2020 at The Ohio State University in the Integrated Systems Graduate Engineering program, concentrating in Human Factors and Cognitive Engineering.

According to Interim Provost Dr. Bryan Smith, to be named to the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university.