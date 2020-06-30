Local 4-H member wins state award

The 2020 Ohio 4-H Achievement Awards were presented recently during a virtual recognition program.

4-H Achievement Awards are awarded annually to an outstanding individual in a particular project area for the state of Ohio. Local 4-H member Ashleigh Miller-Weaver was recognized with the Gardening and Horticulture Achievement Award sponsored by the Ohio 4-H Foundation.

Miller-Weaver, 18, is the daughter of Rick and Amy Weaver from Gallia County. She has been a 4-H member for 11 years and active in gardening and nutrition projects. Ashleigh is a freshman at the University of Rio Grande. She is majoring in Early Childhood Education with a dual licensure in intervention specialist.

The recognition program was hosted by the Ohio 4-H Foundation. Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of Ohio State University Extension, with more than 171,000 young Ohioans participating in 4-H clubs, groups and special interest programs.

Submitted by Gallia County OSU Extension Office.