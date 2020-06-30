Harrison receives scholarship

Olivia Harrison, a member of the Willpower Tumbling Team in Gallipolis, received the USTA Dennis Harget 4-D Memorial Scholarship.

She has been a tumbler for 11 years, and she is coached by Debbie Barber, Jeremy Kroll, Josh McCoy, and Tyler Kroll. Recipients must prove desire, drive, dedication, and determination. Harrison stated, “The name of my gym, Willpower, is a daily reminder of a mindset that I will never lose because it will follow me through life.” Harrison’s major tumbling accomplishments are serving on the Ohio All-State Team, earning High-Point awards, and receiving Top Ten Trophies at the USTA Nationals, including three national runner-up awards.

Harget was one of the founders of the USTA. He is in the USTA Hall of Fame and was a two-time recipient of the Presidential Coach of the Year Award.

Harrison received the USTA Senior Scholarship as well. She plans to continue to don the green while cheering for Marshall University.