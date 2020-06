The Gallipolis Emblem Club #199 recently announced the recipient of the 2020 local Emblem Club Scholarship.

Bo Saxon received a $500 college scholarship from the local Gallipolis Emblem Club #199. He is a sophomore majoring in Sports Management. His goal is to work for a professional sports team.

Information submitted by the Gallipolis Emblem Club #199 2020 Scholarship Committee: Susan Brandeberry, Rebecca Carroll, and Donna Thompson.