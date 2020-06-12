Harrison, Northup receive Boothe Scholarships

Olivia Jade Harrison and Kyle David Northup were recently named recipients of the 2020 Jaret Rae Boothe Memorial Scholarship.

Harrison is the daughter of Trent and Leda Harrison of Gallipolis, Ohio.

While attending South Gallia High School, Olivia was active in National Honor Society, Beta Club, Student Council, and FFA, in which she was a member of the 2019 and 2020 State Soil Judging Teams. She was also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

Olivia graduated Summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA, and she received WSAZ “Best of the Class,” Top Ten Percent, Honors Diploma, Senior Salute, and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award. She was the Ohio Heisman School Winner, a TVC Scholar/Athlete, and the100mhurdle record holder in track. In addition, she was a varsity cheerleader for four years.

Olivia plans to attend Marshall University to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and continue her education to become a Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.

Northup is the son of Jason and Emily Northup of Crown City, Ohio.

While attending South Gallia High School, Kyle was active in Beta Club, Leo Lions, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and FFA, in which he was a member of the 2020 State Soil Judging Team. He was also the class president for four years.

Kyle graduated Summa cum laude, and he received Top Ten Percent and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award. He was a TVC Scholar/Athlete, All-TVC in Football and Basketball, a state contender in high jump, and the high jump record holder in track. In addition, he was a wrestler for one year and a member of the 2020 baseball team.

Kyle plans to attend ATI Ohio State College for Agricultural Systems Management.

The Jaret Rae Boothe Memorial Scholarship was established in the spring of 2004 in memory of J. R. Boothe who graduated from South Gallia High School as valedictorian of the class of 1999. Recipients are selected based on GPA, leadership, service, and character.