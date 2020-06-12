College News and Notes

Area students graduate from Capital University

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University conferred degrees on nearly 600 graduates during the 2019-2020 year. The 170th Commencement Ceremony was postponed due to restrictions on large gatherings put in place because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Local graduates include Koleton Carter of Thurman and Megan Douglas of Coolville.

Located in the Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school. Capital prepares students for meaningful lives and purposeful careers through a relevant liberal arts core curriculum and deep professional programs. Influenced by its Lutheran heritage, Capital places great emphasis on the free and open exchange of ideas, seeking out diverse perspectives, active participation in society, leadership and service. With a focus on rigor and experiential learning, the University capitalizes on its size, location, and heritage to develop the whole person, both inside and outside the classroom.

Area student named to the Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shawna Black of Shade has been named to the Spring Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Ohio University announces Spring 2020 graduates

ATHENS — More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020.

Local students included:

McKenna Acquasanta of Scottown with Associate in Applied Science

Amy Anderson of Gallipolis with Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kasey Arrowood of Oak Hill with Master of Social Work

Noah Blain of Crown City with Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Peyton Browning of Bidwell with Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders

Jordan Christian of Crown City with Associate in Applied Business

Maggie Dade of Bidwell with Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine

Katelyn Edwards of Pomeroy with Bachelor of Arts

Sarah El-Dabaja of Racine with Doctor of Philosophy

Haiden English of Middleport with Bachelor of Business Administration

Melissa Fields of Middleport with Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Larissa Florence of Coolville with Master of Education

Sadie Fox of Middleport with Associate in Arts and Bachelor of Science in Education

Eric Gillespie of Gallipolis with Bachelor of Science in Communication

Miranda Gillilan of Reedsville with Bachelor of Science in Communication

Bailey Grenert of Rutland with Bachelor of Specialized Studies

Brycen Hatfield of Bidwell with Bachelor of Science in Integrated Healthcare Studies

Payton Hayes of Scottown with Associate in Applied Science

Carolyn Hayes of Pomeroy with Master of Education

Joshua Hayman of Racine with Bachelor of Science in Applied Management

Dustin Hornsby of Crown City with Bachelor of Criminal Justice

Laryssa Howell of Bidwell with Bachelor of Science in Education

Holly Johnson of Pomeroy with Bachelor of Science

Kathleen Long of Gallipolis with Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine

Devon Maxey of Reedsville with Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Beverly Maxson of Reedsville with Bachelor of Specialized Studies

Kayla McNeal of Oak Hill with Bachelor of Science in Journalism

Jaxon Meadows of Middleport with Bachelor of Fine Arts

Ryan Moreland of Reedsville with Bachelor of Specialized Studies

Dovel Myers of Gallipolis with Bachelor of Science in Communication

Jacquelyn Ortman of Pomeroy with Master of Education

Kaley Potter of Oak Hill with Bachelor of Arts

Elizabeth Sisson of Gallipolis with Master of Health Administration

Luke Skinner of Bidwell with Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Music

Katelyn Smith of Oak Hill with Bachelor of Arts

Brock Smith of Reedsville with Bachelor of Science

David Spires of Vinton with Bachelor of Arts

Alexandria Truance of Gallipolis with Bachelor of Science in Physiology of Exercise

Tabitha Turner of Middleport with Bachelor of Science in Human and Consumer Sciences

Michael Vallee of Gallipolis with Bachelor of Science

Jansen Wolfe of Racine with Bachelor of Science in Physiology of Exercise

Grace Wolfe of Racine with Bachelor of Science in Visual Communication

Zachary Wood of Pomeroy with Bachelor of Science in Aviation

Shane Woolum of Oak Hill with Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Erin Wooten of Pomeroy with Master of Public Administration

Kassidy Wright of Oak Hill with Bachelor of Science in Education

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Canada, Ecuador, China, Ghana, India and Japan.

Ohio University announces spring Dean’s List

ATHENS — More than 9,500 students qualified for the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Students included:

Thomas Mitchem of Rio Grande;

Lakkin Foster of Scottown; McKenna Acquasanta of Scottown; Payton Hayes of Scottown;

Joshua Hayman of Racine; Katey Patterson of Racine; Ashley Buchanan of Racine; Jansen Wolfe of Racine; Grace Wolfe of Racine; Katelyn Barton of Racine; Kendra Robie of Racine; Daniel Dunfee of Racine; Riley Roush of Racine; Austin McKibben of Racine; Jonah Hoback of Racine; Peyton Anderson of Racine; Tori Chaney of Racine;

Luke Skinner of Bidwell; Brycen Hatfield of Bidwell; Laryssa Howell of Bidwell; Peyton Browning of Bidwell; Liahna Brown of Bidwell; Sophia Skinner of Bidwell; Cierra Roberts of Bidwell;

Amber Smith of Oak Hill; Kaley Potter of Oak Hill; Kassidy Wright of Oak Hill; Kayla McNeal of Oak Hill; Carlee Dempsey of Oak Hill; Abigail Hubbard of Oak Hill; Ariel Reese of Oak Hill; Peyton Ahern of Oak Hill; Katelyn Smith of Oak Hill; Kailee Sites of Oak Hill; Collin Hammond of Oak Hill; Lacinda Hilderbrant of Oak Hill; Kendall Hammond of Oak Hill; Katelyn Jones of Oak Hill; Bethany Colvin of Oak Hill;

Josie Carr of Gallipolis; Eric Gillespie of Gallipolis; Makenzie Barr of Gallipolis; Abigail Kincaid of Gallipolis; Gabriel Peck of Gallipolis; Sydney Charnock of Gallipolis; Ryleigh Caldwell of Gallipolis; Kirkland Saunders of Gallipolis; Brooke Pasquale of Gallipolis; Makenzie Brumfield of Gallipolis; Colton Campbell of Gallipolis; Dylan Nunn of Gallipolis; Cade Mason of Gallipolis; Nathan Wright of Gallipolis; Lauren Rose of Gallipolis; Zachary Bokal of Gallipolis; Clarissa Coldren of Gallipolis; Taae Hamid of Gallipolis; Julianna Yates of Gallipolis; Ahnika Frogale of Gallipolis; Carli Hill of Gallipolis; Ashton Webb of Gallipolis; Chloe Gee of Gallipolis; Ian Eblin of Gallipolis; Catherine White of Gallipolis; Brady Taylor of Gallipolis; Brandon Lasseter of Gallipolis;

Abigale Collins of Reedsville; Miranda Gillilan of Reedsville; Devon Maxey of Reedsville; Dillon Swatzel of Reedsville; Kastle Balser of Reedsville; Ryan Moreland of Reedsville; Amanda Cole of Reedsville; Garrett Ritchie of Reedsville; Madison Kuhn of Reedsville; Sophia Carleton of Reedsville; Ally Durst of Reedsville; Mollie Maxon of Reedsville; Sidney Cook of Reedsville;

Jessica Parker of Tuppers Plains;

Sarah Adkins of Crown City; Noah Blain of Crown City; Ciarra Brown of Crown City; Kara Smith of Crown City; Carson Bailey of Crown City; Ezra Blain of Crown City; Nicholas Johnston of Crown City; Macenzie Simmons of Crown City; Kaleigh Rummel of Crown City; Emma Lester of Crown City; Tiffany Beaver of Crown City;

Raysean Allen of Vinton; David Spires of Vinton; Andrew Moffett of Vinton; Keri Johnson of Vinton; Alyssa Sheets of Vinton; Brody Reynolds of Vinton;

Jackie Jordan of Shade; Grace Savage of Shade; Jenna Jordan of Shade; Marissa Noble of Shade;

Haiden English of Middleport; Jaxon Meadows of Middleport; Tabitha Turner of Middleport; Angela Morris of Middleport; Madison Dyer of Middleport; Olivia Davis of Middleport; Zachary Helton of Middleport; Sydney Kennedy of Middleport; Jade Dudding of Middleport; Wyatt Nicholson of Middleport; Cole Durst of Middleport;

Holly Johnson of Pomeroy; Alec Bissell of Pomeroy; Adra McClintock of Pomeroy; Courtney Jones of Pomeroy; Katelyn Edwards of Pomeroy; Megan King of Pomeroy; Raeline Reeves of Pomeroy; Kaytlin Carl of Pomeroy; Chase King of Pomeroy; Bryce Swatzel of Pomeroy; Lane Cullums of Pomeroy; Gregory Sheets II of Pomeroy; Kita Wood of Pomeroy; Makayla Kimes of Pomeroy; Sarah McConnell of Pomeroy; Ryan Harbour of Pomeroy; Garrett Rees of Pomeroy; Marissa Brooker of Pomeroy; Carter Smith of Pomeroy; Brayden Cunningham of Pomeroy; Rhiannon Morris of Pomeroy; Josie Donohue of Pomeroy;

Taylor Gillian of Coolville; Michael Cooper of Coolville; Miranda Scott of Coolville; Jessica Adams of Coolville; Cade Buckley of Coolville; Thomas Weekley III of Coolville; Sarah Packard of Coolville; Logan Fox of Coolville; Jenna Marshall of Coolville; Joseph Allen of Coolville; Sarah Tidd of Coolville; Paul Schaffer of Coolville; Macy Wright of Coolville; Joseph Marcinko of Coolville;

McKayla White of Waterloo;

Marissa Johnson of Portland; Mallory Johnson of Portland;

Talon Drummer of Syracuse; Connor Thomas of Syracuse;

Dillon Mahr of Rutland; Earl Fields IV of Rutland; Megan Bragg of Rutland; Cassandra Hysell of Rutland;

Kasiey Novotni of Cheshire;

Leah Sayre of Thurman; Katelyn Mitchem of Thurman;

Timothy Minear of Long Bottom; Elayna Bissell of Long Bottom;

Isabella Mershon of Patriot.

Students on the Dean’s List came from an array of states, as more than 40 states were represented, including: Kentucky, Alabama, Maryland, California, Virginia, Connecticut, Florida and Ohio, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Ohio University students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.