Guiding Hand School students and staff recently said their end-of-year goodbyes with a Summer Send Off Parade, pictured. Students and families arrived at school to see a rainbow of colors and decorations. According to school officials, there were many smiles and a few tears as staff and students were reunited from a distance. Each student received a summer themed treat bag and was able to tell school staff goodbye from the safety of their vehicle as they traveled through the parking lot.

