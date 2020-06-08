Retired teachers association awards scholarships

The Gallia County Retired Teachers Association recently announced its scholarship recipients for the 2020 Katherine Williams Gallia County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship.

Applicants were required to have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA and plan to enter the field of education in the Fall of 2020. Scholarship decisions were based primarily on academic records, financial need, attendance, and extracurricular activities.

The scholarship recipients are as follows: Brooke Johnson, Gallia Academy High School; Ashley Hatfield, River Valley High School; and Savannah St. Clair, South Gallia High School. Due to COVID-19, the June luncheon traditionally held for the scholarship recipients and their families has been cancelled.

Submitted on behalf of the Gallia County Retired Teachers Association.