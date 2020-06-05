Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarships awarded

The Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarships were recently awarded in the amount of $2,000 each.

This year’s recipients were Carmen Elizabeth Doherty of Middleport, Meigs High School Class of 2018, who is attending the University of Rio Grande and Matthew Jackson of Racine, Meigs High School Class of 2019, who is attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Any Meigs High School senior or graduate attending college, that lettered in track or cross country a minimum of two years in high school, were eligible to receive the scholarship for a maximum of two years.

The winners were chosen on the basis of character, extra-curricular activities, academic performance, and other accomplishments, ensuring potential success in college and post-college life.

The scholarships are presented in memory of Brandi Thomas who passed away in 2002 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was a member of the Meigs cross country and track and field teams.

The annual Keep Your Fork 5K race, which is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year, raises funds for the scholarship and raises awareness for organ donation.