College News and Notes

Roush named to Morehead State Dean’s List

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Meigs High School graduate Caroline Roush has been named to the Dean’s List for both the fall and springs semesters of the 2019-20 school year at Morehead State University.

Wray graduates from Ohio Dominican University

COLUMBUS — Mark Wray of Vinton, Ohio, has graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business. Wray is among 225 students who earned their degree following the 2020 spring semester.

Wray was also named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester.

In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The University has approximately 1,650 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 39 majors and nine graduate degree programs. At ODU, students connect their passion with a purpose.

Marietta College adopts test-optional admission policy for 2021-22

MARIETTA — Any student — first-year or transfer — who applies to attend Marietta College as an undergraduate in the fall of 2021 or the spring of 2022 will have the option to submit or not to submit SAT or ACT scores.

The College’s Office of Admission adopted this policy as physical distancing requirements and state-by-state guidelines from health officials during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have compelled officials to cancel SAT and ACT testing in the spring and summer of 2020, and it is unclear when and how this testing will resume.

“Everyone is having to make adjustments during these unprecedented times and we believe this is the best way we at Marietta College can help our prospective students,” said Scot Schaeffer, Vice President for Enrollment Management. “Because of our holistic review of every applicant, we are confident that we will be able to effectively evaluate the prospective students on their academic achievements and extracurricular accomplishments – and more importantly identify students who will succeed at Marietta College.”

For students who apply during the 2020-21 academic year and do take the SAT or ACT, they can still submit their score to be considered as a part of the evaluation process. Applicants who opt not to take an exam or not to submit their score, it will not negatively influence the evaluation of their application.

“It has become clear that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will limit the opportunities high school seniors will have to take the ACT and/or SAT, therefore a temporary policy needed to be installed now,” Schaeffer said. “We also believe this will give some students the confidence and incentive to apply to who feel they have all of the intangibles that make Marietta College one of the best educational experiences in the nation.”

In spring 2021, Marietta College’s Office of Admission will review the policy and will determine if the test-optional policy will extend to students applying to enroll as undergraduates in fall 2022 and/or beyond.